11th edition of Coimbatore Marathon to be held on Sunday

December 16, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The 11th edition of the Coimbatore Marathon will be held on December 17. It will be powered by Elgi, a Coimbatore-based air-compressor manufacturer.

Beyond its mission to celebrate the fitness and wellness, the marathon “Let’s Ko Kovai” visions to serve a higher purpose, leveraging its platform to raise awareness about cancer.

The proceeds from the marathon have empowered the Coimbatore Cancer Foundation (CCF) expand its vital activities.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, and former DGP C. Sylendra Babu are expected to participate in the marathon. Jairam Varadaraj, Managing Director, Elgi said that they are focusing on providing long term support to the CCF encouraging the services and extending a vibrant support in its fight against the deadly disease.

