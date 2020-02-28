1,192 polling stations proposed for urban local body polls

Erode

28 February 2020 22:12 IST

A total of 1,192 polling stations are proposed to be established for the urban local body elections for which date of election is yet to be announced.

District Election Officer and Collector C. Kathiravan chaired a meeting at Collectorate on Friday to discuss draft polling stations for the urban local body election in the district. Polling station in each urban local body include Erode Corporation (60 wards) – 418 polling stations, Bhavani Municipality (27 wards) – 30, Gobichettipalayam Municipality (30 wards) – 59, Sathyamangalam Municipality (27 wards) – 32, Punjai Puliyampatti Municipality (18 wards) – 18 polling stations and 42 Town Panchayats (630 wards) 635 polling stations.

Mr. Kathiravan said that direction election would be held for 792 ward members, including corporation (60 ward members), municipality (102) and town panchayat ward members (630). Indirect elections would be held for 94 posts including Corporation Mayor (1), Corporation Deputy Mayor (1), Municipality Chairman (4), Municipality Vice Chairman (4), Town Panchayat Chairman (42), Town Panchayat Vice Chairman (42).

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Kathiravan said that if electors or the representatives of recognised political parties need change in polling stations, they can make representations by March 3.