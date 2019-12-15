1,192 nominations filed in Erode district

A total of 1,192 candidates filed their nominations on the sixth day for contesting in rural local body elections scheduled to be held on December 27 and 30 in the district.

Of this, six filed their nominations for district panchayat ward member, 136 candidates for panchayat union ward member, 148 candidates for village panchayat president and 902 candidates filed nominations for village panchayat ward member.

So far, a total of 4,907 candidates filed their nomination, including 46 for district panchayat ward member, 547 candidates for panchayat union ward member, 866 candidates for village panchayat president and 3,448 candidates filed nominations for village panchayat ward member.

The last date of filing of nomination is at 5 p.m. on December 16 and the scrutiny of nominations will take place at 10 a.m. on December 17.

Candidates can withdraw their nomination papers up to 3 p.m. on December 19 after which the list of final contestants would be announced.

Polling will take place in two phases on December 27 and 30 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and counting of votes will begin at 8 a.m. on January 2.