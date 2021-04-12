11,917 postal votes cast in Coimbatore district

As many as 11,917 persons had cast their votes through postal ballots to the 10 Assembly constituencies in the district.

A release from the district administration said of the 19,029 Central and State government employees to whom it had given postal ballot form, 1,447 persons cast vote for the Mettupalayam Assembly constituency (AC), 1,075 for Sulur AC, 1,750 for Kavundampalayam AC, 1,341 for Coimbatore North AC, 1,102 for Thondamuthur AC, 1,289 for Coimbatore South AC, 1,521 for Singanallur AC, 1,174 for Kinathukadavu AC, 758 for Pollachi AC and 460 for Valaparai AC.

The release further said that of the 634 defence personnel to whom it had sent postal ballot forms, it had received papers from 96 persons.

The administration would consider for counting only those ballot papers it would receive till 8 a.m. on May 2, the counting day, the release added.