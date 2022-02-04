1,180 nominations filed in Krishnagiri

A total of 1,180 nominations were filed at the close of the day on Friday. On the last day, 680 nominations were filed.A total of 378 nominations have been filed for corporation councillor; 264 nominations for municipal councillor; and 538 nominations for town panchayat ward member, since the start of the filing of nominations.

On Friday, as the last day for the filing of nominations came to a close, 72-year-old Vijaya, filed her nomination paper for ward councillor under the DMK making age no hindrance to contesting even as a pandemic was keeping senior citizens indoors.

In Dharmapuri, a total of 1,094 nominations were received as of Friday, for the 10 townpanchayats and Dharmapuri municipality.

On Friday, a total of 495 nominations were filed for Dharmapuri municipality and the 10 town panchayats of B.Mallapuram, Harur, Kadathur, Kambainallur, Karimangalam, Marandahalli, Palacode, Papparapatti, Pappireddipatti and Pennagaram.