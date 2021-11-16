118 persons test positive in Coimbatore district

A total of 118 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Tuesday. The district had 1,185 active cases of the disease on Tuesday and 110 persons recovered.

A 75-year-old man from Coimbatore died of COVID-19 at a private hospital on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 2,440.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate of 1.3 % on Monday.

Tiruppur district reported 47 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking its tally to 96,364 cases.

The overall toll remained at 987 as no new deaths were reported by the Health Department. The district had 606 active cases and 63 patients from the district recovered from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

In the Nilgiris district, 20 people tested positive on Tuesday.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 33,850. The number of deaths in the district stood at 213 on Tuesday, while 190 people are undergoing treatment.