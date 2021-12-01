118 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore district on Wednesday reported 118 new cases of COVID-19. The Health Department said 112 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 1,237 active cases as on Wednesday.

The toll increased to 2,466 after an 84-year-old man died of COVID-19 at a private hospital on November 29.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 1.2 % on Tuesday.

Tiruppur district reported 57 new cases on Wednesday. A 70-year-old man died of COVID-19 on November 27, taking the toll to 1,000. The district had 609 active cases on Wednesday. Tiruppur’s TPR stood at 1.4 % on Tuesday.

In the Nilgiris, 15 persons tested positive on Wednesday. The toll stood at 213 while 186 people are undergoing treatment.