118 Indians return from Kenya

As many as 118 Indians returned to India on a special repatriation flight from Nairobi to Coimbatore on Monday.

The 118 expatriates, who reached here, included six children and two infants. The special non-stop flight operated by Kenya Airways landed at Coimbatore international airport at 4.25 p.m.

The passengers hailed from various parts of the country, said sources at the airport.

As per COVID-19 management protocol for international passengers, swab samples of all the passengers were collected on arrival. They were made to stay in paid quarantine in various hotels in Coimbatore. The paid quarantine will continue for seven days.

After seven days, those who test negative will be allowed to go to their homes and continue home quarantine for seven more days.