118 frontline workers vaccinated against COVID-19 in Coimbatore on Day One

Coimbatore

01 February 2021 23:56 IST

Most of them were from private health establishments

On February 1, the first day the State Government opened COVID-19 vaccination for frontline workers, 118 persons were vaccinated at two urban primary health centres.

Sources in the Coimbatore Corporation said that at the SLM urban primary health centre, 105 persons took the vaccine – 104 from private health establishments and a government staff.

At the RK Bai urban primary health centre, 13 persons took the vaccine and all of them were from private health establishments.

Advertising

Advertising

Those from the private establishments were doctors, nurses and other health workers, the sources said.

The district administration had said in a release on Sunday that police, local body workers and Revenue Department could take vaccination starting February 1.

Though the administration had said that vaccination would be carried out at 10 Corporation urban primary health centres, only two centres administered the vaccine on Monday. The sources said in the coming days the Corporation would increase the number of centres.

80 % coverage in Ooty

Around 80 % of frontline staff who signed up to get the COVID-19 vaccine have been inoculated against the virus. The district administration, in a press release, stated that 4,825 frontline staff had enrolled for the vaccine via the CoWin app. Of those who have enrolled, 80 % have been administered the vaccine since January 16, 2021. The people who were administered the vaccine in the first phase were primarily doctors, nurses and government healthcare workers.

Nilgiris District Collector J. Innocent Divya said that the remaining 20 % frontline staff too will be vaccinated in the coming weeks. In the second phase of the vaccination drive, personnel from the police department, fire and rescue services, revenue department, and other frontline staff, including sanitary workers will be vaccinated.

The Nilgiris district has already received an additional 5,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to a similar number of vaccines that were already received in January. Officials from the health department said that there had been no adverse reactions reported due to the vaccines from persons who were administered it.