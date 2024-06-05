ADVERTISEMENT

11,788 NOTA votes in Coimbatore

Published - June 05, 2024 09:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency registered 11,788 NOTA (None of the Above) votes in the elections this year.

According to data available, of the 13,73,529 votes polled in the constituency, 696 votes were rejected for multiple reasons, 13,61,045 were valid votes and 11,788 were NOTA votes. The highest number of NOTA votes was in Kavundampalayam Assembly segment (2,831) followed by Palladam (1,980).

In 2019, the number of NOTA votes in Coimbatore parliamentary constituency was 23,190 of the total 12,45,644 votes and in 2014, it was 17,428 votes of the total 11,59,192 votes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US