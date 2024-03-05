ADVERTISEMENT

1,178 infrastructure projects worth ₹99 crore launched in Coimbatore

March 05, 2024 04:50 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Housing and Urban Development (fourth right) inaugurating road works at Ashok Nagar in the city on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S. SIVA SARAVANAN

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy on Tuesday inaugurated 1,178 new project works valued at ₹99.81 crore within the Corporation limits.

As part of the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Project, 602 roads damaged due to underground sewerage and drinking water projects will be renovated for approximately 96 km at a cost of ₹48.30 crore. Additionally, 299 roads affected by the Suez 24/7 drinking water project will be repaired for about 47 km at a cost of ₹21.72 crore under the Urban Roads Development Scheme.

Further, 274 damaged roads, spanning approximately 36 km, will undergo improvements at a cost of ₹24.79 crore under the State Finance Commission Special Fund. Other projects include the construction of three urban homeless shelters under the National Urban Livelihood Programme, totalling ₹5 crore.

Under the Urban Roads Development Scheme 2024-25, various road projects were initiated across different zones, including East Zone ward no. 59, ward no. 80 in the Central Zone, ward no. 97 in the South Zone, and ward no. 29 in the North Zone. Additionally, works on Kamarajar Nagar main road under West Zone Ward no. 19 were inaugurated.

The Minister also inspected the micro composting centre at Jiva Nagar, Koundampalayam. Speaking to mediapersons, he said, “Each councillor and zonal chairperson will be responsible for works carried out in their wards. The State government will be launching such projects across all Corporations in Tamil Nadu.”

