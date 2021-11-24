117 positive cases in Coimbatore district

24 November 2021 23:30 IST

A total of 117 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

The Health Department said that 110 persons recovered from the disease on Wednesday and the district had 1,259 active cases.

The district’s toll increased to 2,455 after six more persons died of COVID-19.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 1.3 % on Tuesday when it reported 119 new cases.

Tiruppur district reported 62 new cases on Wednesday.

The district had 574 active cases as 45 persons recovered. The Health Department did not report any new deaths on Wednesday and the toll remained as 995.

In the Nilgiris, 19 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 33,996. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the district stood at 213 in the Nilgiris on Wednesday while 211 persons are undergoing treatment.