117 new cases in Coimbatore

A total of 117 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Monday.

The Health Department said that 131 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 1,277 active cases.

Three more persons from the district died in the past few days raising the death toll to 2,419.

The district had a test positivity rate of 1.3% on Sunday when 8,930 swab samples were subjected to tests and 119 persons were found positive.

Tiruppur district reported 66 fresh cases, which took the tally to 95,473 cases.

The overall toll touched 981 following the reporting of two new deaths by the Health Department. The district had 750 active cases and 59 patients from the district recovered on Monday.

The positivity rate of Tiruppur district based on Sunday’s data was 1.7%.

In the Nilgiris, 19 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 33,585. The number of deaths stood at 212 on Monday, while 187 persons are undergoing treatment.