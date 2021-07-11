116 patients undergoing treatment for black fungus disease at Salem GH

STAFF REPORTER

SALEM

A total of 116 patients are undergoing treatment for black fungus disease at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here as on Saturday.

According to hospital authorities, a separate ward has been set up on the hospital premises for treating mucormycosis.

Valli Sathyamoorthy, Dean of the hospital said that as on Saturday, 116 patients are undergoing treatment for mucormycosis and 90 patients have been diagnosed with the disease.

Dr. Sathyamoorthy said that 103 patients underwent various surgeries by ENT department as part of their treatment. A total of 189 patients who came with symptoms of mucormycosis underwent diagnostic nasal endoscopy and 137 patients underwent tissue examination as part of the treatment, she said.

She added that patients are recovering well following the treatment here.

Dr. Sathyamoorthy said that symptoms of mucormycosis is seen among both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients and they are being treated separately at the hospital.