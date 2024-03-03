ADVERTISEMENT

116 differently-abled individuals in Coimbatore to get housing under PMAY scheme

March 03, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The construction of 86 flats designed with easy access facilities for the differently abled commenced at Oruthukuppai in Chettipalayam panchayat on Sunday, with an inauguration ceremony presided over by District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati.

The project, part of the Housing for All (HFA) initiative under the Union government’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) Mission (PMAY) scheme, is being implemented for 116 differently-abled individuals with each house valued at ₹6.54 lakh and a proposed area of 300 sq.ft.

The houses will be constructed with a subsidy of ₹2.10 lakh per person under the PMAY scheme, supplemented by a private contribution of ₹4.40 lakh for each beneficiary by G. D. Naidu Charities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

GD Naidu Charities will contribute about ₹4.48 crore to construct 101 houses under this project, said its trustee GD Rajkumar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US