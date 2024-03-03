GIFT a SubscriptionGift
116 differently-abled individuals in Coimbatore to get housing under PMAY scheme

March 03, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The construction of 86 flats designed with easy access facilities for the differently abled commenced at Oruthukuppai in Chettipalayam panchayat on Sunday, with an inauguration ceremony presided over by District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati.

The project, part of the Housing for All (HFA) initiative under the Union government’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) Mission (PMAY) scheme, is being implemented for 116 differently-abled individuals with each house valued at ₹6.54 lakh and a proposed area of 300 sq.ft.

The houses will be constructed with a subsidy of ₹2.10 lakh per person under the PMAY scheme, supplemented by a private contribution of ₹4.40 lakh for each beneficiary by G. D. Naidu Charities.

GD Naidu Charities will contribute about ₹4.48 crore to construct 101 houses under this project, said its trustee GD Rajkumar.

