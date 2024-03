March 20, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

A flying squad seized cash of ₹11,58,050 here near Sesampatty junction on Wednesday, and handed it over to the Income Tax Department. Preliminary inquiry led to claims that the cash belonged to private nonbanking finance company and was being taken for deposit in the ATM. However, the flying squad seized the cash for want of documentary proof and handed it over to the Income Tax department.