113 private schools to conduct lottery admissions for RTE quota today

COIMBATORE

30 September 2020 23:04 IST

A total of 113 private schools in Coimbatore district will conduct the lottery system of admissions for students under the Right to Education (RTE) Act quota on Thursday.

According to Section 12 (1) (c) of the RTE Act, private schools “...shall admit in Class 1, to the extent of at least 25 percent of the strength of that class, children belonging to the weaker section and disadvantaged group in the neighbourhood and provide free and compulsory elementary education till its completion.”

Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer P. Usha said that these 113 nursery, primary and matriculation schools received applications more than the required 25% of the RTE Act quota, because of which the lottery system of admissions will be held to select the students. “The rest of the 249 schools received applications within the quota, hence those admissions will be confirmed,” she said.

Block Educational Officers and Block Resource Teacher Educators from the Department of School Education as well as officials from the Revenue Department will be present during the admission process in these 113 schools on Thursday. The schools have been instructed to adhere to COVID-19 precautionary measures such as thermal scanning of the parents and children and maintenance of personal distancing during the admission process.

The lottery admission process will begin at 9 a.m. and the results will be put up on the notice boards in the schools on Saturday, Ms. Usha said.