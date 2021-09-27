1.13 lakh persons vaccinated in Coimbatore

A total of 1,13,618 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered to those aged above 18 in the third mega vaccination drive held in Coimbatore district on Sunday. While 46,932 persons received the first dose, 66,686 persons received second dose.

The district administration aimed to administer 1.4 lakh doses in the drive.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran oversaw the drive which was held at 484 centres of which 288 were in Coimbatore rural.

According to the district administration, there are 29,27,149 persons aged above 18 eligible for vaccination in Coimbatore district.

While a total 1,51,685 doses of vaccines were administered to the public in the first mega drive held on September 12, health workers administered jabs to 94,723 people in the second drive held on September 19.

In Tiruppur district, 78,262 persons were inoculated in the mega drive on Sunday which was held under the supervision of District Collector S. Vineeth.

According to the district administration, Tiruppur district has 20,77,095 persons who are eligible to receive vaccines.

A total of 1,23,163 doses were administered to the eligible population in the first mega drive and 89,379 doses in the second drive. The third drive which was carried out through 672 centres aimed to inoculate 80,210 persons.