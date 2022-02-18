1,108 polling staff to oversee elections in Dharmapuri

February 18, 2022 18:27 IST

The district administration is poised for conduct of urban local body elections to the Dharmapuri municipality and the 10 town panchayats here on Saturday.

A total of 1,108 officials have been deployed for the conduct of elections in over 228 polling stations. The polling stations include 37 male-only, 37 women-only , and 157 mixed polling stations.

The total polling staff will include 684 personnel and 196 reserve officers, who will oversee the poll process in the municipality and town panchayats.

A total of 1,75,530 voters, including 85,579 male and 89,936 women voters, will cast their votes. Elections will be conducted to 190 wards in the district, including 33 in municipality and 157 in town panchayats.

Collector and the District Election Officer S. Divyadarshini has urged polling officials to ensure free and fair elections. The elections will commence at 7 a.m. and continue up to 6 p.m.