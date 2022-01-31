1,101 new COVID-19 cases in Salem

31 January 2022 21:56 IST

Salem district reported 1,101 COVID-19 positive cases on Monday. According to health officials, 507 cases were indigenous and 245 cases were reported in the Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 524 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. Erode district on Monday reported 1,070 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,27,028. While 1,042 persons were discharged, 8,763 continue to be under treatment.

Krishnagiri reported 567 new cases. The number of active cases stood at 6,153. Dharmapuri district saw 270 fresh cases. The number of active cases stood at 2,756.

