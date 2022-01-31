Coimbatore

1,101 new COVID-19 cases in Salem

Salem district reported 1,101 COVID-19 positive cases on Monday. According to health officials, 507 cases were indigenous and 245 cases were reported in the Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 524 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. Erode district on Monday reported 1,070 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,27,028. While 1,042 persons were discharged, 8,763 continue to be under treatment.

Krishnagiri reported 567 new cases. The number of active cases stood at 6,153. Dharmapuri district saw 270 fresh cases. The number of active cases stood at 2,756.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2022 9:57:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/1101-new-covid-19-cases-in-salem/article38354683.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY