11,000 residents get subsidised terrace gardening kits in Salem

December 03, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Salem

The Horticulture Department has distributed terrace garden kits to 11,000 residents in Salem district, involving ₹62.50 lakh as subsidy.

District Deputy Director of Horticulture Department G. Malini said people residing in urban areas do not have enough space to set up gardens. Through the terrace garden programme, they can grow vegetables through organic farming at houses. Hence, the department distributes terrace garden kits worth ₹900 each at ₹225. The remaining amount is borne by the government as subsidy.

In order to meet the daily vegetable needs of the public, farmers sell directly to consumers at Uzhavar Sandhais. With the terrace garden kits, people can raise vegetables at home.

Ms. Malini said that six types of vegetable seed packages and bags for growing plants, organic fertilizers, organic pesticides and a manual explaining the cultivation methods are given as part of the kit.

Through terrace gardening, people in urban areas also get an opportunity to learn about farming. A total of 11,000 people bought the kits in the district in the past two-and-a-half years. For details, people shall approach the office of the Horticulture Department deputy director at Jahir Ammapalayam in Salem city or the nearby Horticulture Department assistant director’s office, Ms. Malini added.

