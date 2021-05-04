110 containment zones earmarked in Erode

Erode

04 May 2021 22:35 IST

2,800 households comprising 8,800 persons under home quarantine

With the number of persons undergoing treatment for COVID-19 crossed 3,400 in the district as of Monday, a total of 110 containment zones were earmarked in which 2,800 households comprising 8,800 persons are under home quarantine.

Collector C. Kathiravan said that so far, a total of 22,817 persons tested positive while 19,231 were discharged. Currently, 3,149 persons were under treatment while the death toll in the district stood at 167, he added.

He said that 2,430 persons were in home isolation while 812 were undergoing treatment at hospitals while the rest were at the Covid Care Centres in the district. He said that disinfection measures were regularly carried out at the 110 containment zones across the district. Mr. Kathiravan said that 5,29,021 persons had undergone RT-PCR tests while 1,41,397 persons were vaccinated so far.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Kathiravan said that 550 beds are available at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai, 208 beds at the District Headquarters Hospital, 20 beds each at government hospitals at Gobichettipalayam and Sathyamangalam, 18 beds at Bhavani GH, 10 at Anthiyur and eight beds at Perundurai GH. Apart from this, 2,580 beds are ready at the COVID-19 Care Centres and Primary Health Centres in the district while 686 beds are available at private hospitals.

Details regarding COVID-19 can be obtained from the emergency control room at 0424-1077 and district helpline at 0424-2260211 and at whatsapp number 97917-88852. Also, one can contact the State helpline at 1075, he added.