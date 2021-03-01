11 tonnes of ration rice seized

The Revenue Department and the Civil Supplies CID seized 11 tonnes of ration rice which was illegally stocked in a warehouse on Chettipalayam – Eachanari road late on Saturday.

The seizure was conducted following specific information regarding the stocking of ration rice.

The Revenue Department team led by Madukkarai tahsildar and Civil Supplies CID team from Pollachi opened the warehouse and inspected it.

Civil Supplies CID inspector Thooyamani Vellaisamy said that 11 tonnes of ration rice was found from the warehouse.

Sources in the Revenue Department added that stocks of shallot, onion and turmeric powder were also found in the warehouse.

Investigations were under way to find who stocked the ration rice at the warehouse.