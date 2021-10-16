11 temples in Salem now BHOG certified

Salem

16 October 2021

Eleven temples in Salem received the BHOG (Blissful Hygienic Offering to God) certification issued by the Centre under Eat Right campaign. The the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department and Food Safety department are working on certifying more temples here.

The BHOG certificate is issued with an objective of ensuring safety and quality ‘prasadam’ to the devotees public at places of worship as per food safety guidelines.

According to officials, Sugneshwar temple, Sri Kannika Parameshwari temple, Vennakudi Munniyappasamy temple, Vinayagar Mariamman Pidariamman temple, Kumaraguru Subramaniasamy temple, Palapattarai Mariamman temple, Kottai Mariamman temple, Prasanna Venkatesha Perumal temple, Kottai Alagirinathar temple and Karuppunathar temple have received the certification.

R. Kathiravan, Designated Officer, Food Safety, said that chefs at the temples preparing annadhanams were given food safety training. Temple authorities were advised on hygienic measures on storing food items, shelf life of cooked food and other safe practices. The audits were conducted by a third-party agency and certification was issued after the temples fulfilled all requisites.

Mangayarkarasi, Joint Commissioner, HR and CE, said that related staff members underwent training. Mminor improvements were made according to the guidelines. She said that they are working on including more temples under the certification.