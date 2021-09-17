11 school students test positive for COVID-19 in Tiruppur

Eleven school students tested positive for COVID-19 in Tiruppur district on Friday, according to the Department of School Education.

Officials said that six of the students were from a private school in Gudimangalam near Udumalpet. Two boys and two girls studying in Class X and two girls studying in Class XII tested positive on Friday, following which the school was closed for disinfection and swab samples of contacts were lifted.

Other cases comprised a Class XII boy from Arignar Anna Government Higher Secondary School in Vellakoil, two girls studying Class X in Government Higher Secondary School in Cheyur, a Class XII girl from a private school in Pongalur and a Class XI boy from the Government Model Higher Secondary School in Mulanur. These schools continued to conduct regular classes and samples of contacts were lifted, officials said.