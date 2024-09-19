GIFT a SubscriptionGift
11 prison inmates undergo medical examination in Erode

Published - September 19, 2024 07:34 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Eleven inmates of the sub-jail in Erode, who were found with symptoms of Hepatitis B, were taken to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital in Perundurai and blood samples were taken for laboratory tests on Thursday.

The Karungalpalayam police and Erode South and Erode North police arrested 12 persons for using sedative injections a few days ago. Cases were registered against them and based on the court’s direction, they were lodged at the sub-jail.

During the medical screening at the hospital in the sub-jail, they were found with symptoms and their blood samples were taken at the District Headquarters Hospital in Erode. A few were found with infections and based on the doctor’s advice, they were taken to Perundurai hospital for blood test after which they were lodged in the jail.

Prison sources said that only after receiving the reports, they would be admitted to the hospital for treatment, if needed.

September 19, 2024

