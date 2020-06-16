11 persons test positive in Coimbatore district

Eleven persons, including those who came from other districts to Coimbatore in the last several days, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

A 17-year-old girl from Namakkal who flew from Delhi to Coimbatore on Monday tested positive for the disease.

The others are a 51-year-old man from Vellakinar, a 33-year-old man from Negamam and a 40-year-old taxi driver from Villipuram who came to Coimbatore from Chennai.

The taxi driver’s case was cross notified to Villupuram as he returned to his native.

A 61-year-old woman from Karamadai with a travel history to Karur tested positive when she sought treatment for flu-like symptoms at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital.

A 38-year-old man from Thudiyalur with a travel history to Tiruchi and a 38-year-old man from Ramanathapuram in Coimbatore who visited Chennai also tested positive when they sought treatment at ESI Hospital for fever and other complications.

A 48-year-old woman from Ramanathapuram and a 50-year-old woman from Udhagamandalam tested positive after they were admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital with influenza-like illness.

Two other positive cases -- one aged 12 and another aged -- are from Chinniyampalayam.

Except the taxi driver, the others were admitted to ESI Hospital for treatment.

One in Tiruppur

A 60-year-old woman from Vellakoil in Tiruppur district, who was undergoing treatment for cancer at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, tested positive, Health Department sources said.

She was undergoing treatment for cancer for the past 22 days at CMCH. Hence it is suspected that the patient could have contracted the virus at the hospital, the sources said.

The patient was admitted to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital in Coimbatore.

Another patient, a native of Udumalpet who is admitted to Tiruchi Government Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, was cross-notified to Tiruppur district on Tuesday.

The 54-year-old man was residing in Chennai for nearly 20 years and visited Tiruchi on June 7, where he tested positive, according to the sources. While these two new cases were added to the district’s tally, two others that were reported on Monday were cross-notified to Chennai and Coimbatore districts on Tuesday.

Hence, Tiruppur district’s tally continues to remain as 117, with two active cases.