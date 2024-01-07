ADVERTISEMENT

11 new projects underway at Marudhamalai temple

January 07, 2024 03:32 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the ongoing lift work at Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

: As many as 11 infrastructural projects at an estimated cost of ₹36.70 crores are underway at the Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple in Coimbatore, officials said.

Among the ongoing projects, 20% of the work has been completed in construction of a lift system — the most awaited by the devotees. This project involves installation of four lifts, with two servicing the ground level (parking area) to 17.15 m height and the other two connecting the 17.15 m to 23.10 m level, facilitating easy access from the hill car parking area to the hill temple floor.

Each lift will have a capacity to transport 20 passengers at a time. The project is expected to be completed within the next eight months at ₹5.20 crores.

Further, the construction of an entrance arch at Marudhamalai Adivaram is underway and is slated for completion by February. A new resting house for visitors, which will be built at ₹4.1 crores, will also commence soon. This project is set to be completed by 2026.

Other ongoing works include the establishment of a public restroom near the newly-built parking area at the hill top, and the construction of an additional ticket counter. Both projects are scheduled for completion by October 2024.

