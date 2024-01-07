GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

11 new projects underway at Marudhamalai temple

January 07, 2024 03:32 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the ongoing lift work at Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple in Coimbatore.

A view of the ongoing lift work at Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

: As many as 11 infrastructural projects at an estimated cost of ₹36.70 crores are underway at the Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple in Coimbatore, officials said.

Among the ongoing projects, 20% of the work has been completed in construction of a lift system — the most awaited by the devotees. This project involves installation of four lifts, with two servicing the ground level (parking area) to 17.15 m height and the other two connecting the 17.15 m to 23.10 m level, facilitating easy access from the hill car parking area to the hill temple floor.

Each lift will have a capacity to transport 20 passengers at a time. The project is expected to be completed within the next eight months at ₹5.20 crores.

Further, the construction of an entrance arch at Marudhamalai Adivaram is underway and is slated for completion by February. A new resting house for visitors, which will be built at ₹4.1 crores, will also commence soon. This project is set to be completed by 2026.

Other ongoing works include the establishment of a public restroom near the newly-built parking area at the hill top, and the construction of an additional ticket counter. Both projects are scheduled for completion by October 2024.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / religion and belief

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.