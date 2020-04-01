11 more returnees from Tablighi Jamaat to be located

The district administration, Coimbatore City Police and the civic body officials were on the lookout for 11 persons who returned to the city after attending a gathering in at Markaz Nizamuddin, the headquarters of the Jamaat, in Delhi.

Sources said that the administration had identified 82 persons who attended the meeting. Of those, it had located and quarantined over 70 persons from Mettupalayam, Anamalai, Annur and a few at hospitals in Mettupalayam, Pollachi, Annur at the ESI Hospital in the city.

Even as the administration was trying to locate the remaining persons it was also looking at a new place to quarantine them, perhaps a college hostel or a private hospital.

The sources said that while none of the identified persons voluntarily disclose his or her participation, they did not resist attempts to go to hospitals, either. As for the remaining persons, the administration, through officials from the Department of Public Health and Corporation, had reached out their families, collected their other details and their recent travel history. It would soon locate them to take to a quarantined facility.

In a related development, the Coimbatore Corporation had also declared Ukkadam a containment zone, after it came to light that a few of the residents who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event were from the area.

With Ukkadam joining the list, the total number of containment places in the city stood at three – Saibaba Colony (K.K. Pudur) and Podanur being the other two.

The Corporation’s urban health nurses and paramedical staff were going door-to-door in Ukkadam to check if residents within a km radius of the house of the person concerned had fever or showed COVID-19 symptoms.

Each of its deployed workers would check 50 houses a day, dividing the area in to sectors, the sources added.