11 more peafowl found dead in Tiruppur

A day after 24 peafowl were found dead in Tiruppur, the Forest Department found 11 more dead peafowl at the same location on Saturday. Officials ordered the formation of a special team to investigate the case and identify the accused.

On Friday, the Forest Department found 17 peahens and seven peacocks lying dead on a patta land near Muthanampalayam in the city, which falls under Tiruppur Forest Division. During an inspection, the officials found eight peahens and three peacocks dead on the same plot on Saturday morning, sources said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that these 35 birds possibly ingested poisonous substances and did not die of natural causes, sources said. The Forest Department have sent the samples collected from the dead peafowl for forensic analysis and registered a case.

On Saturday, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Coimbatore Circle) I. Anwardeen along with Deputy Field Director of ATR and in-charge of Tiruppur Forest Division S. Arockiaraj Xavier inspected the spot where the peafowl were found dead and instructed the officials to nab the accused at the earliest, sources said.

The special team comprising 30 Forest Department personnel will be led by two Assistant Conservators of Forests – K. Ganeshram and M. Krishnasamy – from Tiruppur Forest Division. Mr. Ganeshram told The Hindu on Saturday that the Forest Department will employ drones for surveillance and sniffer dogs for investigation. “We have also pasted wall posters and notices announcing reward [for identifying the accused],” he said.

The public may contact 88700 47676, 63799 41836 and 75501 95814 to provide any information regarding the accused and those providing crucial information will be rewarded by the Forest Department, according to the sources.