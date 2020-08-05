11 kg silver bar returned to owner

Silver bar weighing 11 kg that fell off from a two-wheeler was picked up and handed over to the Shevapet police by a 65-year-old man here on Wednesday.

The police said that Mani, a worker at a silver anklet unit in Shevapet, carried silver bars in his two-wheeler and arrived at the customer’s place on Tuesday and found 11 kg bar missing. Search efforts failed and he along with his unit owner Gopal lodged a complaint with Shevapet police.

Footages from surveillance cameras revealed that the two-wheeler passed through Navalar Nedunchezhiyan Road and the silver bar fell off from his vehicle and Mani failed to notice it. Footages also show a man in his bicycle picking up the bar and leaving the spot.

On Wednesday, Shekar of Gugai handed over the bar to the Shevapet police who later handed it over to Mani. The police appreciated Shekar for his honesty.