11 kg ganja seized from train

The Crime Prevention and Detection Squad (CPDS) of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized 11 kg of ganja from a Kerala-bound train, in Tiruppur – Coimbatore section, on Sunday.

A team led by S.P. Naidu, Sub-Inspector, Karur and RPF staff conducted a raid on the Patna – Kochi Express (Train No: 22644) against transportation of illegal goods or contraband items between Erode and Coimbatore railway stations. The drive was conducted after the train crossed the Tiruppur railway station. The team found an unclaimed white polythene bag in the S-3 coach beneath seat no. 53. An inquiry was conducted with co-passengers in the coach, but no one claimed ownership of the bag and the team checked the bag and found the banned substance in it, valued at ₹2.53 lakh.

The seized property, with relevant documents, was brought to the Railway Protection Force Office in Coimbatore and handed over for further legal action.

