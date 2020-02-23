11 injured in Bodinaikenpatti jallikattu

Namakkal

23 February 2020 23:21 IST

As many as 11 tamers suffered minor injuries in jallikattu held at Bodinaikenpatti near Sendamangalam here on Sunday.

The jallikattu was inaugurated by Minister for Electricity P. Thangamani and Minister for Social Welfare V. Saroja. District Collector K. Megraj along with senior officials administered the oath to bull tamers.

According to officials, close to 100 police personnel were deployed for security purposes and a 90-member team from Revenue department was present to monitor the conduct of the event.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 300 tamers took part in the jallikattu and they were examined by a medical team for their physical fitness and those in inebriated condition were not allowed to contest.

A team from animal husbandry department was also present to examine and treat the bulls. As many as 411 bulls brought from various parts of Namakkal and nearby districts participated in the event.

Close to 6,000 persons witnessed the jallikattu which is being conducted for the first time after 25 years. The prizes for best performing bull owners and tamers ranged from electronic home appliances, home furniture, kitchen vessels and cash.