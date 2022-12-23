ADVERTISEMENT

11 held with painkiller tablets in Erode

December 23, 2022 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Friday arrested 11 youths who were involved in selling painkiller tablets here.

Police received information that drugs were sold through syringes by a gang in the city. Erode North police traced a gang to Periyavalasu and picked up 11 youths, Tamilselvan, Saravanan, Sanjeevkumar, Sharukh Khan, Ranjith Kumar, Jeganathan, Arif, Sakthivel, Kathiravan, Pasupathi and Abdul Sharif, all in the age group of 20 and 25.

Inquiries revealed that they purchased tapentadol tablets, a strong painkiller that is used to help relieve pain after surgery, through courier from Karur district. They used the tablets as an injection by dissolving them in water and selling it. The tablet should not be sold without the prescription of a doctor. The police seized 40 tablets, ₹28,000, and 10 syringes.

