11 each test positive for COVID-19in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri

17 June 2020 23:18 IST

Seven persons discharged from Krishnagiri govt. headquarters hospital

A total of 11 persons, including two sanitation inspectors from Hosur have tested positive for COVID-19 here on Wednesday.

Of them, three are family members of the deceased ex-serviceman from Chettipalli, who died of the disease on Sunday.

Six others are contacts and family members of other infected persons currently under treatment.

Advertising

Advertising

One of the persons who tested positive is a 24-year-old pregnant woman.

The two sanitation inspectors of Hosur Corporation were returnees from Chennai.

On the other hand, seven persons, including two seven-year-old children were discharged from the COVID-19 ward at the government headquarters hospital on Wednesday.

In Dharmapuri, 11 fresh positive cases were recorded to include a one-and-a-half-year-old infant on Wednesday.

Most of the positive persons were returnees from Chennai, while two others had returned from Bengaluru.

25 test positive in Salem

A total of 25 persons tested positive in Salem district on Wednesday.

A bulletin said that 16 positive cases were reported within the district while nine cases were persons who had come from outside the district. Of the total 256 cases reported in the district so far, 193 were discharged, while 63 persons were undergoing treatment at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital.

In Namakkal district, two persons tested positive on Wednesday taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 92.

Currently, 10 persons are undergoing treatment at the District Headquarters and Hospital.

In Erode district, no cases were reported on Wednesday and the total number of positive cases in the district is 73 with one person undergoing treatment at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai.