11 documents to be used as identity proof for voting

Voters with or without booth slip could use either the electoral photo identity card or any of the 11 documents as identity proof to exercise their vote during the urban local bodies polls, scheduled for Saturday.

A release from the Corporation said voters could use Aadhar card, MNREGA job card, health insurance smart card issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, driving licence, PAN card, smart card issued by the Office of Registrar General and Census Commissioner, passport, pension document with photograph or identity card issued by any Central or State government agency and identity card issued to MLAs or MPs.