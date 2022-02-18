11 documents to be accepted as ID proofs: Collector

District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni said that voters can use any of the 11 following documents as identity proofs to exercise their franchise during the urban local bodies election to be held on Saturday.

In a release, he said that electors whose name figured in the electoral rolls could cast their vote by using their booth slip or the Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or can vote by producing one of the 11 documents announced by the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission. The alternative documents are, Aadhaar Card, MNREGS job card, passbook issued by banks and post office with photo, health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour, driving licence, pan card, passport, National Population Register smart card, pension document with photo, service identity card issued to employees by central/state/public sector undertakings and public limited companies) and official identity card issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs.