Coimbatore

11 discharged from hospital

Eleven persons were discharged from the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital on Friday after they tested negative for COVID-19 during the second test.

The discharged included a 29-year-old pregnant woman from Samichettipalayam, Coimbatore, a 60-year-old cancer patient from Vellakoil, Tiruppur, a 60-year-old man from Ganapathy Nagar, two men aged 24 and 29 years from Coimbatore, according to hospital sources.

The discharged persons will be placed under home quarantine for the next 14 days.

Jun 20, 2020

