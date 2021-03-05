Coimbatore

11 COVID-19 cases in Erode district

Erode district reported 11 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 14,837. While 18 persons were discharged, 81 persons continue to be under treatment.

Eight positive cases were reported in Salem and all were indigenous. Five indigenous cases were reported in Namakkal.

