Coimbatore

11 COVID-19 cases in Erode district

Erode district reported 11 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 14,793. While 13 persons were discharged, 96 persons continue to be under treatment.

In Salem, 11 persons tested positive. According to health officials, eight cases were indigenous and three persons returned from Namakkal and Erode.

Two cases were reported in Namakkal, both were indigenous. Two indigenous cases were reported in Dharmapuri, and three in Krishnagiri.

