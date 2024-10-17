ADVERTISEMENT

11 college students injured in accident in Namakkal

Updated - October 17, 2024 10:58 am IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Eleven college students sustained injuries after a bus collided with a truck near Yelur here on Wednesday (October 16, 2024).

A private college bus was heading to Yelur from Vaiyappamalai with more than 30 students on Wednesday evening. While the bus neared Yelur, a tipper truck collided with the bus. Eleven students sustained injuries and were admitted to Rasipuram and Namakkal Government Hospital. District Collector S. Uma visited the injured students at Rasipuram Government Hospital. The Puduchatram police registered a case and are investigating further.

