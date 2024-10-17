11 college students injured in accident in Namakkal

Eleven college students sustained injuries after a bus collided with a truck near Yelur here on Wednesday (October 16, 2024).

A private college bus was heading to Yelur from Vaiyappamalai with more than 30 students on Wednesday evening. While the bus neared Yelur, a tipper truck collided with the bus. Eleven students sustained injuries and were admitted to Rasipuram and Namakkal Government Hospital. District Collector S. Uma visited the injured students at Rasipuram Government Hospital. The Puduchatram police registered a case and are investigating further.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.