GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

11 college students injured in accident in Namakkal

Updated - October 17, 2024 10:58 am IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Eleven college students sustained injuries after a bus collided with a truck near Yelur here on Wednesday (October 16, 2024).

A private college bus was heading to Yelur from Vaiyappamalai with more than 30 students on Wednesday evening. While the bus neared Yelur, a tipper truck collided with the bus. Eleven students sustained injuries and were admitted to Rasipuram and Namakkal Government Hospital. District Collector S. Uma visited the injured students at Rasipuram Government Hospital. The Puduchatram police registered a case and are investigating further.

Published - October 17, 2024 10:57 am IST

Related Topics

Salem / road accident / accident (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.