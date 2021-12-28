11 booked on cheating charges in Erode

Eleven persons, including five office-bearers of Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market Association, have been booked by the District Crime Branch (DCB) police on charges of swindling association members promising house site patta.

In his complaint to the Superintendent of Police, K. Ayyadurai (62) of Manalmedu said that the association was formed with 800 members in the year 2000 and was registered with the Erode Sub-Registrar office. The office-bearers were P.P.K. Palanisamy (president), Murugasekar alias Muruganandam (secretary), Vairavel (treasurer), R.G. Gunasekaran (vice president) and P.M.A. Amurugam (deputy secretary). The five also hold various positions in the AIADMK at the local level.

The complainant said that the five office-bearers held a meeting in 2015 during which they assured the members to provide 800 sq.ft land for ₹ 70,000. They collected ₹ 2 crore from 350 members. In 2016, the office-bearers allegedly purchased 20.5 acre land at Nasiyanur and registered it in the name of their family members. They allegedly refused to return the money to the members.

An inquiry was held and the DCB police registered a case against 11 persons under Sections 120B, 408 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code. According to the police, all the 11 accused were absconding.