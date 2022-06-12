11 booked for usury, three arrested in Namakkal

The Namakkal district police registered a case against 11 persons for demanding higher interest for loans and arrested three persons under the Operation Kanduvatti (usury) drive.

Recently, the Tamil Nadu Police announced Operation Kanduvatti, a special drive to curb usury. Under the drive, the Namakkal district police received 24 complaints and conducted inquiries till Saturday. The police registered cases against 11 persons based on six complaints and arrested three persons. The police said action would be taken against the remaining complaints after confirming their authenticity.

Among the six cases, three were registered at Nallipalayam police station and one case each was registered at Puduchatram, Tiruchengode rural police station and in Namakkal District Crime Branch.