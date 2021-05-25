109 positive cases reported at Kottamalam village

A total of 109 COVID-19 positive cases were reported at Kottamalam village that is located in Talavadi Block near the Tamil Nadu – Karnataka border here on Tuesday.

On Sunday, health department officials received information that many villagers were suffering from fever after which a health team from the Upgraded Primary Health Centre at Talavadi visited the village. However, villagers are reluctant for swab tests and stayed indoors. Officials of the health and revenue department pacified them after which 630 samples were lifted from 5 p.m. to 11.30 p.m. and sent to the laboratory at Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai. On Tuesday, test results were declared in which 109 persons tested positive. All were shifted to Covid Care Centres at Talavadi.

Sources in the health department said that the village has over 400 families and many were working at garment manufacturing companies in Tiruppur and also in Mysuru. They used to traverse forest area for 10 km and cross the border to reach villages in Karnataka. “Due to lockdown, people in other places returned to the native which could have resulted in the spread of virus”, the source said.