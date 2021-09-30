Coimbatore

109 positive cases in Erode

As many as 109 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Erode on Thursday. As per bulletin, there are 1,182 active cases in the district.

In Salem, 60 cases were reported. According to health officials, 57 cases were indigenous and 18 were reported in Salem Corporation limits. In Namakkal, 65 cases were reported. As per bulletin , all cases were indigenous.

As per bulletin, death of one patient each was reported in Salem and Namakkal districts.

Forty-five indigenous cases were reported in Dharmapuri and in Krishnagiri, 29 indigenous cases.


