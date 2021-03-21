109 persons test positive in Coimbatore

Coimbatore/ Udhagamandalam

Coimbatore district on Sunday registered a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 patients. The daily caseload increased to 109 from Saturday’s 103.

The district had 687 active cases of the disease on Sunday. The Health Department said that 57 persons from Coimbatore district recovered from the disease and returned to their homes on Sunday.

In Tiruppur district, 258 persons were undergoing treatment on Sunday. The district reported 35 new cases while 27 persons recovered from the disease and got discharged from different hospitals.

In the Nilgiris, 14 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 8,507. The number of deaths in the district stood at 50 on Sunday while 84 persons are undergoing treatment.