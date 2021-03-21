Coimbatore

109 persons test positive in Coimbatore

Designation of areas as containment zones is back in the city as the district administration has reintroduced measures to curb the COVID-19 spread.   | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

Coimbatore/ Udhagamandalam

Coimbatore district on Sunday registered a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 patients. The daily caseload increased to 109 from Saturday’s 103.

The district had 687 active cases of the disease on Sunday. The Health Department said that 57 persons from Coimbatore district recovered from the disease and returned to their homes on Sunday.

In Tiruppur district, 258 persons were undergoing treatment on Sunday. The district reported 35 new cases while 27 persons recovered from the disease and got discharged from different hospitals.

In the Nilgiris, 14 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 8,507. The number of deaths in the district stood at 50 on Sunday while 84 persons are undergoing treatment.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2021 11:27:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/109-persons-test-positive-in-coimbatore/article34125975.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY